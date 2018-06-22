Palestinian Rights Committee to Convene International Conference on Question of Jerusalem in Rabat, Morocco, 26-28 June

GA/PAL/1410

22 JUNE 2018

GENERAL ASSEMBLY

COMMITTEE ON THE INALIENABLE RIGHTS OF THE PALESTINIAN PEOPLE

The Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People, a subsidiary organ of the General Assembly, will convene, with the support of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the International Conference on the Question of Jerusalem from 26 to 28 June in Rabat, Morocco.

The Conference theme is “The Question of Jerusalem after 50 Years of Occupation and 25 Years of the Oslo Accords”. The Committee offers its sincere appreciation for the leadership of King Mohamed VI in establishing and chairing the Al-Quds Committee of OIC. The Committee also acknowledges the hospitality and support being provided by Morocco’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the Conference.

The Committee is organizing the Conference in accordance with General Assembly resolutions 72/11 and 72/13 and its 2018 programme of work. The Conference will provide an opportunity for Member States to outline their positions and share opinions, particularly in view of recent developments. It will also provide a valuable platform for youth from East Jerusalem to present their plight to the international community, and for participants to discuss and identify actionable solutions to the challenges confronting young people.

The Conference will be inaugurated at 3 p.m. on 26 June at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, 7 rue F. Roosevelt, Rabat, in the presence of Nasser Bourita, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Morocco; Riad Malki, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the State of Palestine; Miroslav Jenča, United Nations Assistant Secretary‑General for Political Affairs; and Samir Bakr, Organization of Islamic Cooperation Assistant Secretary‑General. The Conference will continue on 27 and 28 June from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Hôtel la Tour Hassan Palace, 26, Avenue Chellah BP 14-Rabat (tel.: +212 5372 39000).

All Member and observer States of the United Nations, as well as affiliated organizations, the media and the public are invited to this event, and requested to register their participation online via the Committee website under “Upcoming Events” at www.un.org/unispal.

Additional information or questions should are to be directed to the Division for Palestinian Rights of the United Nations Secretariat at email: dpr-meeting@un.org. All media inquiries may be directed to Fethi Debbabi at email: debbabi@un.org, tel.: +212537750393 at the United Nations Information Centre, Rabat. Updates from the Conference may be followed on Twitter at #Rights4Palestine.