Palestinian Rights Committee Bureau meets with the President of the 76th General Assembly

On 30 March 2022, the Bureau of the United Nations General Assembly's Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People met with H.E. Mr. Abdulla Shahid, President of the 76th General Assembly. The Bureau called for renewed efforts by the international community to facilitate a just, lasting and comprehensive settlement of the question of Palestine on the basis of international law and relevant UN resolutions.

The Bureau underlined the urgent need for international mobilization to enable the Palestinian people to realize their right to self-determination, to achieve the two-State solution wherein Palestinians and Israelis live side-by-side in peace within secure and recognized pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Palestine, to find a just solution to the plight of the Palestine refugees, and to ensure that all final status issues are solely decided through negotiations between the parties.

The Bureau of the Committee stressed that new global crises and conflicts of concern should not divert the international community's attention from the grave situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory where Israel's policies and practices are turning into a de facto annexation.

The Bureau thanked the President of the 76th General Assembly for his commitment to Palestinian rights and for working to ensure that "no country is left behind" in fulfilling the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.