The Palestinian Red Crescent in occupied Jerusalem provides emergency and treatment services to hundreds of worshipers in Al-Aqsa [EN/AR]

Jerusalem: 5/9/2021: The Palestinian Red Crescent crews in occupied Jerusalem made exceptional efforts throughout the month of Ramadan, around the clock to provide emergency and treatment services to the hundreds of worshipers who prayed at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the residents of the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood who suffer from the oppression of the occupation and its attempts to displace them from Their homes

In this context, about 541 injured people benefited from the services of the Red Crescent as a result of the confrontations in occupied Jerusalem between citizens and the occupation forces, which used rubber-coated metal bullets, injuries from tear gas canisters, and severe beatings, some of whom were treated on the ground and others were transferred to the field hospital.

In order to respond to the increasing humanitarian needs of the residents of occupied Jerusalem, the Association established a field hospital in the yard of the Society's Aid and Emergency Center in the city, located in the Al-Sawana neighborhood, to receive and provide the necessary medical treatment for those with minor injuries to relieve the pressure on occupied Jerusalem hospitals, and to coordinate work with the roles. The association has also distributed foot paramedic teams, inside and around the Old City.

The Red Crescent crews were not spared from the violations of the occupation, as they prevented ambulances from reaching a number of injured people in the vicinity of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Bab Al-Amud, and they fired tear gas and wastewater canisters on volunteer crews, paramedics and ambulances.

As a result of the increase in the number of injuries, and the insufficiency of the working and volunteer staff in the field, our teams headed to both Qalandia checkpoint and Tunnel checkpoint to enter Jerusalem to support the ambulance crews in the city, but the Israeli occupation forces prevented them from entering.