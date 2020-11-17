Palestinian influencers join Red Cross/Red Crescent efforts fighting COVID-19 misinformation

16 November, Jerusalem - The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) have partnered with Palestinian social media influencers to help combatting COVID19 pandemic. Arine Rinawi, Haithan Khalayleh and Dyala Abdallah who reach hearts and minds of millions through social media platforms are using their influence to persuade people adopt safe behavior and follow the recommendations of health authorities.

“From this moment you will be my companion,” sings Hitham Khalayleh, an Arab Idol. “People will think I am singing for someone, but actually I mean the mask,” – he explains.

The research conducted by ICRC this summer has shown that while Palestinians are largely aware of the COVID19, people in the West Bank are less likely to follow the majority of the recommended prevention measures, for example staying at home when sick or wearing a mask. The same research has shown that residents of Gaza were more likely to follow generic health measures that appeared on social media, such as ensuring a balanced diet or eating garlic and lemon.

Promoting safe behavior and combatting misinformation is a collective responsibility. “I am fed up with wearing the mask all the time, we all are, but to get our life back to normal we have to adhere to prevention measures,” says Dyala Abdallah, a Palestinian vlogger.

The ICRC has supported PRCS and health authorities in the West Bank and Gaza in response to the COVID19 outbreak and promotion of preventive measures. This partnership explores different ways of influencing digitally-connected audiences to make the right choices in keeping themselves and communities safe. “Keep your camera’s lenses wide, show the social distancing and keep wearing your mask” concluders Arine Rinawi, a well-known Palestinian photographer from West Bank.

Note to editors:

Video clip featuring Hitham Khalayleh may be found here

The results of the COVID19 knowledge, attitude and behavior study are available upon request

For further information, please contact:

Suhair Zakkout (Arabic and English), ICRC Gaza, tel: +972 59 92 55 381

Yahia Masswadeh (Arabic, English), ICRC Jerusalem, tel: +972 52 601 9148