Palestinian girl killed and a boy injured in the Gaza Strip

Statement by Adele Khodr, UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa

AMMAN, 5 August 2022 – “Ala’a, a five-year-old Palestinian girl was killed, and at least one boy was injured in the Gaza Strip in an escalation of violence earlier today.

“Last year, 67 children were killed in the Gaza Strip during the 11-day wave of violence and two children were killed in Israel.

“Children have witnessed far too much, for far too long. Many have known nothing but violence, conflict and war. Most live with the long-term psychosocial impact on their mental health.

“Conflict has a profound and long-lasting impact on all children. All sides should do everything possible to prevent further violence. Another conflict will only bring more suffering and more grief. A long-lasting solution to this conflict is required.”

Media contacts

Salim Oweis

UNICEF MENA

Tel: +962- 70-936- 5212

Email: soweis@unicef.org

Joe English

UNICEF New York

Tel: +1 917 893 0692

Email: jenglish@unicef.org