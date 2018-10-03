Palestine's Economic Outlook - October 2018

Real GDP growth reached 2 percent in Q1 2018 driven by activity in the West Bank while Gaza continues to deteriorate. Living condi-tions have worsened with almost 1 in every three in the labor force unemployed and 24 percent of Palestinians living be-low the US$5.5 2011 PPP a day. Given the ongoing constraints to economic competitiveness, medium-term growth is projected at below 2 percent. Further reductions in transfers to Gaza and possible Israeli cuts to revenue transfers pose significant downside risks.

Recent developments

Real GDP growth of the Palestinian economy reached 2 percent in the first half of 2018, masking a steep deterioration in Gaza. Gaza’s economy has been kept afloat in recent years by large transfers including donor aid and spending through the budget of the Palestinian Authority (PA), both of which amounted to 70-80 percent of Gaza’s GDP. However, these two sources have significantly declined recently resulting in economic activity in Gaza shrinking by 6 percent in the first quarter of 2018. In contrast, the West Bank economy grew by 5 percent during the same period, mainly driven by public consumption. On the supply side, growth was concentrated in wholesale and retail trade and construction as these activities remain less affected by the restriction system.

Overall prices dropped by 0.8 percent between January and June 2018 (year-onyear). The Israeli Shekel, which is the main currency in circulation in the Palestinian territories, appreciated by more than 6 percent in 2017 against the currencies of Israel’s main trading partners and continued this trend in early 2018 supported by Israel’s export pattern. This had a deflationary effect on import prices. In addition, the prices of food products (most of which are produced domestically or in Israel) remained low in 2018.

Domestic revenues grew by 9 percent in the first half of 2018 (year-on-year) due to the PA’s efforts to widen the tax base, while spending cuts in Gaza were the main contributor to a 7 percent decline in public spending. Put together, this resulted in a 20 percent reduction in the total deficit (before grants) in the first half of 2018. Nevertheless, the financing mix remained suboptimal due to insufficient aid.

The total deficit (before grants) amounted to US$403 million while aid received was US$240 million (US$183 million in budget support, and US$57 million for development financing), resulting in a financing gap of around US$160 million. To fill the gap, the PA resorted to further arrears to the pension fund and the private sector.

Despite repaying some dues from previous years, net accumulation of arrears in the first half of 2018 reached US$177 million, or 2.4 percent of GDP.

Despite a small decline in the trade deficit (to 37 percent of GDP), the external current account deficit (including official transfers) is estimated to have widened in 2017 to about 11 percent of GDP mainly due to a drop in transfers. Exports continue to be constrained by the ongoing trade restrictions and have remained stagnant at around 18 percent of GDP. Current transfers as a share of GDP dropped due to a decline in both private and official transfers.

The unemployment rate in the Palestinian territories reached a new high at 32.4 percent in the second quarter of 2018, which is about 5 percentage points higher than its average in 2017 and the highest rate in two decades. The increase is due to a large jump in Gaza, where 53.7 percent of those in the labor force were unemployed in the second quarter of 2018. The situation in the West Bank has been very different with the unemployment rate remaining stable at around 18-19 percent over recent years.

The latest poverty trend suggests that around 24 percent of Palestinians lived below the US$5.5 2011 PPP a day poverty line in 2016/17– 2.9 percentage points higher compared to 2011. The gap between the West Bank and Gaza has increased substantially in 2016/17 with poverty leaving 46 percent of the population below the US$5.5 line in Gaza, compared to 9 percent in the West Bank. In both regions, poverty rates are vulnerable to external shocks including a drop in expenditures in the West Bank or a further decline in social assistance and transfers in Gaza.