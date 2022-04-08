oPt
Palestine - West Bank demolitions and displacement (UN OCHA) (ECHO daily Flash of 8 April 2022)
- Israel's policy of demolitions, evictions and displacement continues unabated. According to UN-OCHA's February report, the monthly average number of people displaced and of structures targeted in the first two months of 2022 is approximately the same as the 2021 average, which witnessed the highest number of demolitions recorded in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since 2016.
- The number of structures demolished or seized was 60 in January and 91 in February 2022 and owners of buildings in East Jerusalem continue to be forced to demolish their own properties.