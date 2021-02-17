Palestine - Situation in Humsa Al-Bqai’a, Jordan Valley (DG ECHO, West Bank Protection Consortium) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 February 2021)

The Israeli army returned to the Palestinian community of Humsa Al Bqai’a in the Jordan Valley on 16 February for the fourth time this month and seized EU funded humanitarian relief items intended to protect the families and their livestock.

Using temporary emergency tents, the affected families have remained in their current location despite forecasts of harsh weather conditions.

The community has been subjected to repeated demolitions and seizures of humanitarian aid since the beginning of February, when it experienced one of the largest forced displacement incidents in the West Bank and was ordered to relocate to an alternative area.

Nearly 70 structures provided to the community as humanitarian aid by DG ECHO and EU Member States have been demolished/seized over the last three months. Demolitions in the West Bank have already reached a four-year high.