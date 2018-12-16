16 Dec 2018

Palestine: Shelter Cluster Factsheet - November 2018

Report
from Norwegian Refugee Council, Shelter Cluster
Published on 30 Nov 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (573.07 KB)

KEY FIGURES

At the end of November 7/20 partners (1 UN,6 INGO) and 8/33 HRP projects are partially funded, (8% from HRP shelter request).

West Bank/East Jerusalem

Demolition response

Demolished structures: 422 (Jan-Nov 2018) of which 144 (34%) are residential, displaced 416 individuals, including 193 children

Donor-funded structures: 57 of which 19 are residential

84 households have received a shelter response in 2018; 4 cases within the response period.
Demolition or confiscations of all structures have affected 6,719 people during 2018.
In Area C and East Jerusalem, 18,800 people are in need of shelter consolidation or winterization of 3,770 inadequate structures across 79 Bedouin or herder communities, particularly in Hebron governorate and the Jerusalem periphery.

Gaza 2014 Caseload

IDP response
Over 2,480 families (about 14,000 individuals) remain internally displaced (IDP) since the 2014 conflict. An urgent gap in assistance exists for around 1,600 IDP families requiring cash support.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

At global conference, students use ReliefWeb data to pitch to donors

110 participants.

20 minutes to prepare.

3 judges.

1.5 minutes to convince a donor on how to aid polio vaccination efforts in Syria.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.