Palestine: Shelter Cluster Factsheet - November 2018

KEY FIGURES

At the end of November 7/20 partners (1 UN,6 INGO) and 8/33 HRP projects are partially funded, (8% from HRP shelter request).

West Bank/East Jerusalem

Demolition response

Demolished structures: 422 (Jan-Nov 2018) of which 144 (34%) are residential, displaced 416 individuals, including 193 children

Donor-funded structures: 57 of which 19 are residential

84 households have received a shelter response in 2018; 4 cases within the response period.

Demolition or confiscations of all structures have affected 6,719 people during 2018.

In Area C and East Jerusalem, 18,800 people are in need of shelter consolidation or winterization of 3,770 inadequate structures across 79 Bedouin or herder communities, particularly in Hebron governorate and the Jerusalem periphery.

Gaza 2014 Caseload

IDP response

Over 2,480 families (about 14,000 individuals) remain internally displaced (IDP) since the 2014 conflict. An urgent gap in assistance exists for around 1,600 IDP families requiring cash support.