15 Mar 2018

Palestine: Shelter Cluster Factsheet - February 2018

Report
from Norwegian Refugee Council, Shelter Cluster
Published on 15 Mar 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (486.68 KB)

KEY FIGURES

At the end of Feb 1/20 partners (0 UN, 1 INGO) and 1/33 HRP projects are partially funded.

West Bank/East Jerusalem

Demolition response Demolished structures: 70 of which 20 (28%) are residential, displacing 81 individuals, including 35 children

Donor-funded structures: 15 of which 4 are residential

11 households have received a shelter response in 2018; 1 case is pending for the lack of access.
Demolition or confiscations of all structures have affected 301 people during 2018.

3770 Shelters in area C in need of shelter consolidation or winterization in 79 herders and Bedouin communities

Gaza

IDP response

Over 4,162 families (about 22,000 individuals) remain displaced after the 2014 conflict.

166 IDP families have received TSCA for 3 months only. The remaining 3,996 families are still in need for cash support.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Field usage and mobile access on the rise: ReliefWeb in 2017

There are stories behind numbers, and we can learn a lot by looking at ReliefWeb analytics trends in 2017.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.