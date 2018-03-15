Palestine: Shelter Cluster Factsheet - February 2018
KEY FIGURES
At the end of Feb 1/20 partners (0 UN, 1 INGO) and 1/33 HRP projects are partially funded.
West Bank/East Jerusalem
Demolition response Demolished structures: 70 of which 20 (28%) are residential, displacing 81 individuals, including 35 children
Donor-funded structures: 15 of which 4 are residential
11 households have received a shelter response in 2018; 1 case is pending for the lack of access.
Demolition or confiscations of all structures have affected 301 people during 2018.
3770 Shelters in area C in need of shelter consolidation or winterization in 79 herders and Bedouin communities
Gaza
IDP response
Over 4,162 families (about 22,000 individuals) remain displaced after the 2014 conflict.
166 IDP families have received TSCA for 3 months only. The remaining 3,996 families are still in need for cash support.