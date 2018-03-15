Palestine: Shelter Cluster Factsheet - February 2018

KEY FIGURES

At the end of Feb 1/20 partners (0 UN, 1 INGO) and 1/33 HRP projects are partially funded.

West Bank/East Jerusalem

Demolition response Demolished structures: 70 of which 20 (28%) are residential, displacing 81 individuals, including 35 children

Donor-funded structures: 15 of which 4 are residential

11 households have received a shelter response in 2018; 1 case is pending for the lack of access.

Demolition or confiscations of all structures have affected 301 people during 2018.

3770 Shelters in area C in need of shelter consolidation or winterization in 79 herders and Bedouin communities

Gaza

IDP response

Over 4,162 families (about 22,000 individuals) remain displaced after the 2014 conflict.

166 IDP families have received TSCA for 3 months only. The remaining 3,996 families are still in need for cash support.