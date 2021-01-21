Palestine: Shelter Cluster Factsheet - December 2020

KEY FIGURES

West Bank/East Jerusalem

Demolition response

Demolished structures: 849 (Jan-end of Dec. 2020)

Of which 314 (37%) are residential. displaced 996 individuals, including 518 children

Donor-funded structures: 143 of which 65 are residential

Upgrading and Rehabilitation of substandard shelters (Needs):

3,040 shelters in Area C,

740 Shelters in H2 area of Hebron

310 shelters in East Jerusalem

Require rehabilitation or consolidation to ensure adequate protection and reduce risk of displacement.

178 households have received demolition shelter response in 2020; 17 are ongoing or pending.

Gaza