Palestine: Shelter Cluster Factsheet - December 2020
KEY FIGURES
West Bank/East Jerusalem
Demolition response
Demolished structures: 849 (Jan-end of Dec. 2020)
Of which 314 (37%) are residential. displaced 996 individuals, including 518 children
Donor-funded structures: 143 of which 65 are residential
Upgrading and Rehabilitation of substandard shelters (Needs):
3,040 shelters in Area C,
740 Shelters in H2 area of Hebron
310 shelters in East Jerusalem
Require rehabilitation or consolidation to ensure adequate protection and reduce risk of displacement.
178 households have received demolition shelter response in 2020; 17 are ongoing or pending.
Gaza
- IDP response
Over 700 families (about 4000 individuals) remain internally displaced (IDP) since the 2014 conflict including recurrent escalations since Nov 2018. An urgent gap in assistance exists for around 400 IDP families requiring shelter support.