oPt

Palestine: Shelter Cluster Factsheet - December 2020

Format
News and Press Release
Sources
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

KEY FIGURES

West Bank/East Jerusalem

Demolition response
Demolished structures: 849 (Jan-end of Dec. 2020)
Of which 314 (37%) are residential. displaced 996 individuals, including 518 children
Donor-funded structures: 143 of which 65 are residential

Upgrading and Rehabilitation of substandard shelters (Needs):
3,040 shelters in Area C,
740 Shelters in H2 area of Hebron
310 shelters in East Jerusalem
Require rehabilitation or consolidation to ensure adequate protection and reduce risk of displacement.
178 households have received demolition shelter response in 2020; 17 are ongoing or pending.

Gaza

  • IDP response
    Over 700 families (about 4000 individuals) remain internally displaced (IDP) since the 2014 conflict including recurrent escalations since Nov 2018. An urgent gap in assistance exists for around 400 IDP families requiring shelter support.

