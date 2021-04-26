oPt
Palestine: Shelter Cluster Factsheet - 1st Quarter 2021
Attachments
KEY FIGURES
West Bank/East Jerusalem
Demolition response
Demolished structures: 292 (Jan-March 2021)
Of which 115 (40%) are residential
displaced 455 individuals, including 246 children
Donor-funded structures: 109
of which 61 are residential
67 households have received demolition shelter response in 2021.
Shelter Needs for upgrading and rehabilitation of substandard units :
Around 4,400 substandard housing units were identified as of HNO 2021 in urgent need for rehabilitation and adaptation to ensure adequate protection and reduced risk of displacement.
Shelter Responses
The following chart clarifies the No. of Households assisted during the first quarter in 2021