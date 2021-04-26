oPt

Palestine: Shelter Cluster Factsheet - 1st Quarter 2021

KEY FIGURES

West Bank/East Jerusalem

Demolition response

Demolished structures: 292 (Jan-March 2021)
Of which 115 (40%) are residential
displaced 455 individuals, including 246 children

Donor-funded structures: 109
of which 61 are residential

67 households have received demolition shelter response in 2021.

  • Shelter Needs for upgrading and rehabilitation of substandard units :
    Around 4,400 substandard housing units were identified as of HNO 2021 in urgent need for rehabilitation and adaptation to ensure adequate protection and reduced risk of displacement.

  • Shelter Responses
    The following chart clarifies the No. of Households assisted during the first quarter in 2021

