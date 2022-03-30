oPt
Palestine - Security situation (DG ECHO, UN, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 March 2022)
- Serious concerns at the deteriorating security situation in Israel and across the West Bank ahead of Ramadan. The resurgence of domestic Jihadi-inspired terrorist attacks, claimed by ISIS, which resulted in 6 casualties in less than a week, risks triggering another round of hostilities which might potentially turn into larger-scale communal riots as happened in May 2021 during the 10-day escalation with Hamas.
- 29 March night’s attack near Tel Aviv, which killed 5 Israelis raises tensions further. This trend, along with continued settlers attacks and construction of illegal outposts in a climate of total impunity – on 26 March, a group of settlers occupied a hotel in the Christian quarter of Jerusalem’s old city – provides bleak prospects for the period to come. DG ECHO staff in the field have raised the level of alert.