oPt
Palestine – Renewed hostilities in Gaza (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 August 2021)
- Around 40 Palestinians were wounded (two in serious condition), including a 13 year old child, following clashes between Palestinians and the Israeli Defence Forces. An Israeli soldier was also shot and critically wounded. Palestinians were protesting at the slow pace of reconstruction in Gaza.
- The protests have triggered air strikes in northern-central Gaza by the Israeli Air Forces that struck several targets and the launch of incendiary balloons into Israel, causing several fires. Another resistance march has been announced for 25 August.
- Egypt closed the Rafah border crossing on 22 August until further notice, citing impatience with Hamas inability to contain the protests.