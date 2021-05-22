Palestine Red Crescent Society Update #15 As of 16:00 hrs, Tuesday 18 May 2021

• In Gaza, PRCS dealt with 22 cases and 17 targeted building, as of 16:00hrs Tuesday May 18, 2021.

• The accumulative number of cases dealt with by PRCS in Gaza as of 16:00hrs Tuesday, 18 May 2021, reached 814 cases including 70 martyrs, and 211 targeted building.

• In the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, PRCS team dealt with 167 cases as of 16:00hr today (Tuesday, 18 May 2021).

• The accumulative number of cases dealt with by PRCS in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, as of 16:00hrs Tuesday,18 May 2021, reached a total of 5,003 including, 7 martyrs.

• Violations against PRCS teams and Vehicles continued. In the West Bank, an ambulance was hit by a live bullet near Beit Eil. In Gaza, an ambulance roof was affected from Israeli bombardments fragments.