Palestine Red Crescent Society Update #10 As of 24:00 hrs, Friday 15 May 2021

• In Gaza, PRCS dealt with 29 cases including 2 martyrs, and 31 targeted buildings, as of 24:00 hrs Saturday 15 May 2021.

• The accumulative number of cases dealt with by PRCS in Gaza as of 24:00 hrs Saturday, 15 May 2021, reached 692 cases including 61 martyrs, and 124 targeted buildings.

• In the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, PRCS teams dealt with 553 cases as of 24:00 hrs today (Staurday, 15 May 2021).

• The accumulative number of cases dealt with by PRCS in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, as of 24:00 hrs Saturday, 15 May 2021, reached a total number of 4,363 including, 7 martyrs.

• PRCS is preparing to support the shelter cluster and UNRWA’s shelter centers with the provision of mattresses, blankets, and food parcels among other things.

• PRCS has started distribution of food parcels to 492 displaced families, whose homes have been completely destroyed. The list of beneficiaries is coordinated with the Ministry of Social Affairs.

