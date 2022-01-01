Palestine receives its largest COVAX shipment, funded by the Governments of Germany and Italy

30 December 2021 – Last night, Palestine received its largest COVAX shipment to date, containing more than 453 600 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, funded by the Governments of Germany and Italy. The vaccine doses were transferred to the Ministry of Health’s vaccine storage facilities in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Further consignments of COVAX vaccine doses are planned for Palestine to cover 20% of the population – approximately 1 million people. These doses are for both the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, according to the prioritization criteria of the national deployment and vaccination plan.

COVAX is a global facility representing partnership between the World Health Organization (WHO), GAVI - the Vaccine Alliance, United Nation’s Children Fund (UNICEF) and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) working on the equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. It includes 190 countries with a total population of more than 7 billion people and ensures fair and equal access to COVID-19 vaccines supplied through UNICEF. WHO and UNICEF are supporting the Government of Palestine’s national vaccination campaign.

