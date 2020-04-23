Palestine Programme: EORE Portfolio (2019-2020)

The persistent conflict faced by the Palestinian population has resulted in large areas of the Palestine being contaminated by various ERW. The key threats differ regionally between Gaza and the West Bank Areas A, B and C. Whereas Gaza has been continually exposed to ERW including Israeli Aerial Bombs; the West Bank is contaminated with a mixture of mines, ERW and Riot Control Agents such as tear gas.

The exact extent of ERW contamination is not known, however there are 16 confirmed minefields located within the West Bank Areas A & B, with an additional 86 minefields located on the border with Jordan.

On the other hand, Gaza does not have minefields but is extensively contaminated with various ERW due to the continuous escalations and conflicts the region has faced.

Reflecting the pattern of the protracted crisis in Gaza and the pattern of military escalations, the number of ERW incidents resulting in injury and death has _ not declined. The incidents continue to occur despite the unremitting work of UNMAS in raising awareness and _ educating the population about the dangers of ERW, with a common cause behind ERW accidents being civilians tampering with discovered ERW.