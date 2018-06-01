01 Jun 2018

Palestine an official State Party to anti-landmine treaty

Report
from Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention
Published on 01 Jun 2018

Geneva - As of 1 June 2018, Palestine is legally bound by the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention, "to never, under any circumstances, use, produce or transfer anti-personnel mines."

By 28 November 2018, Palestine will have to present a first formal transparency report stating the landmine situation in Palestine and accordingly, will have to destroy any stockpiled mines within the next four years, demine any contaminated areas within the next ten, and undertake to assist victims and survivors of these weapons so that they can live on an equal basis with other members of society.

At the Sixteenth Meeting of the States Parties to the Convention in December 2017 in Vienna, Palestine indicated that it had developed a mine strategy to clear mined areas under its control, and that it did not produce anti-personnel mines. It is expected that the 28 November report will also include information on the number of victims of these weapons in Palestine.

The Convention, adopted and signed in 1997, entered into force in 1999. To date, all but six of 164 States Parties no longer have stockpiling destruction obligations; together these States have destroyed more than 51 million landmines. Under the Convention, 30 of 61 mine-affected States have declared completion of their mine clearance obligation, freeing for normal use millions of square metres of land. All but 33 of the world's States have joined the Convention; most however, obey its norms.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.