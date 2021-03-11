Palestine | Humanitarian Response Plan 2021

The high rate of food insecurity in Palestine is driven by poverty and unemployment. Protracted insecurity, continuing economic decline and prolonged restrictions on trade and access to markets combined with the effects of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic have worsened the food security situation for Palestinians in 2020. Palestinian households affected by the protracted crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic need urgent support to build their resilience and enhance their food security and productive capacity.