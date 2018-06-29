29 Jun 2018

Palestine: EU police mission and EU border assistance mission extended for 12 months

Report
from European Union
Published on 29 Jun 2018 View Original

The Council has extended the mandate of the EU co-ordinating office for Palestinian police support (EUPOL COPPS), as well as the mandate of the EU border assistance mission for the Rafah crossing point (EU BAM Rafah), until 30 June 2019. These missions are part of wider EU efforts in support of Palestinian state building in the context of working towards a comprehensive resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on a two-state solution.

EUPOL COPPS has been assisting the Palestinian Authority in building the institutions of a future state of Palestine in the areas of policing and criminal justice since January 2006. Through its contribution to security and justice sector reform, the mission supports efforts to increase the security of the Palestinian population and to reinforce the rule of law. Around € 12.67 million have been allocated for the mission's activities between 1 July 2018 and 30 June 2019.

The Council also extended the mandate of EU BAM Rafah until 30 June 2019. The mission is mandated to provide a third party presence at the Rafah crossing point to contribute to building confidence between the Government of Israel and the Palestinian Authority, including through building up the Palestinian capacity on all aspects of border management at Rafah. The mission maintains a readiness to redeploy to the Rafah crossing point once the political and security situation allows. The mission's budget for the period between 1 July 2018 and 30 June 2019 amounts to € 2.04 million.

