Palestine – Escalation of violence in Gaza (DG ECHO, DG ECHO partners) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 August 2022)

Following the ceasefire agreement coming into effect late on 7 August, the Erez crossing has re-opened in particular for medical / humanitarian cases to exit. The Kerem Shalom crossing is expected to also re-open allowing the entry of goods and supplies.
While different figures with regard to casualties continue circulating, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported 31 deaths, including six children, and over 275 injured. More than 20 people were reportedly wounded in Israel.
The Shelter Cluster reported that 142 homes were severely damaged. Basic NFIs including mattresses, blankets, hygiene kits, and kitchen sets have been provided to at least 34 displaced families (144 individuals), as well as dignity kits for persons with disabilities.
Assessments are underway in order to identify potential humanitarian gaps caused the closure of access to Gaza since the beginning of August, as well as the escalation of violence over the past days.
Overall, the capacity-building of local first responders and the pre-positioning of essential goods has proved essential to reduce the immediate humanitarian impact.