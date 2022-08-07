Palestine – Escalation of violence in Gaza (DG ECHO, DG ECHO Partners) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 August 2022)

The hostilities in Gaza continue escalating with more airstrikes, and rockets fired towards Israel. The dead toll has reached 28 including six children and over 120 injured.

Shortage of fuel has forced the power plant to operate only 4 hours per day, seriously impacting the continuity of health services and WASH facilities.

The Shelter Cluster reported 89 homes severely damaged and 650 partially damaged, 45 families are displaced and require NFI interventions. Emergency response is provided by Palestine Red Crescent Society and other actors on the ground.