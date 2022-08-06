Palestine - Escalation of violence in Gaza (DG ECHO, DG ECHO Partners) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 August 2022)

Airstrikes conducted by the Israeli forces on multiple locations in Gaza on 5 August reportedly resulted in at least ten people killed and over 50 injured.

While several hundreds of truckloads of goods including food and fuel are prevented to enter Gaza through the Kerem Shalom border crossing point, no substantial shortage of basic supplies has been reported so far.

A potential decrease in the supply of electricity due to the lack of fuel will affect the operations of WASH facilities in Gaza, and have serious repercussions on the functioning of hospitals and emergency services. The Palestine Red Crescent Society have put their teams on high alert.