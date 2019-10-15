15 Oct 2019

Overcoming injury and amputation: An oPt Humanitarian Fund success story

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 15 Oct 2019 View Original

Anas Al Maniarawi is a 27-year-old student and aspiring mechanical engineer. He was in his final semester at university when his life was turned upside down. On 18 May 2018, he was hit by live ammunition, during one of the ‘Great March of Return’ (GMR) demonstrations at Israel’s perimeter fence surrounding the Gaza Strip. Anas was shot in his left leg, which had to be amputated below the knee due to muscle and bone damage.

Anas is one of some 170 Palestinians who the World Health Organization (WHO) reports became permanently disabled as a result of gunshot injuries in the first year after the weekly GMR protests began on 30 March 2018, with amputations being the main cause. During that period, gunshot wounds resulted in between 1,200 and 1700 patients who need specialized tertiary treatment and a wide range of support services. But such treatments are not fully available in the blockaded coastal enclave.

Anas’s amputation left him devastated. An ambitious and academically inclined student, his new disability caused severe pain, and the resultant frustration, isolation and despondency, compelled him to drop out of university.

The National Center for Community Rehabilitation (NCCR) is a Palestinian organization supporting Palestinians who were injured during the demonstrations. Through a project funded by the Humanitarian Fund for the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt HF), it has helped 1,200 people, particularly amputees like Anas, who needed multidisciplinary rehabilitation. Such people received home care team services by professionals, including physicians, physiotherapists, nurses, occupational therapists and psychologists.

In Anas’s case, he was identified and assigned to a home care team that tailored services to his specific needs. He was supported with wound care and bandages; physiotherapy to regain strength and balance and to reduce “phantom” pains; a structured nutritional programme to support body tissue repair; as well as psychological support. Guidance was also provided to his family.

With this help, Anas regained his physical and mental strength. He learned how to walk using crutches provided by NCCR, and saw an improvement in his interpersonal skills. While being treated, he was able to attain a temporary job that played an immense role in re-integrating him into his community and in becoming more involved in social activities. He was later referred to the Artificial Limbs and Polio Center (ALPC), where he benefitted from three weekly sessions and received a prosthetic leg.

Able to physically and mentally re-engage with life, Anas finally went back to university to finish his final semester and obtain his Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering. He hopes to one day start a family.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.