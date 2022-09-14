Over 150 Organizations Demand International Community Stand Against Raids and Closures of 7 Palestinian Organizations

22 August 2022

Amid Israel’s escalating attacks targeting their work, a group of more than 150 Palestinian, regional, and international organizations express our full solidarity with the designated seven leading Palestinian civil society organizations, Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, Al-Haq Law in the Service of Man (Al-Haq), Bisan Center for Research and Development, Defense for Children International-Palestine (DCI-P), Health Work Committees (HWC), the Union of Agricultural Work Committees (UAWC), and the Union of Palestinian Women’s Committees (UPWC).

On the morning of 18 August 2022, the Israeli occupying forces (IOF) raided and sealed the doorways into the offices of the seven Palestinian organizations. The IOF also confiscated documents and equipment and destroyed items in the offices. On the doors of the organizations, military orders were left behind ordering the closure of the offices under Article 319 of the Emergency Regulations of 1945. This development follows the 19 October 2021, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz designation of six leading Palestinian civil society organizations as terrorist organizations under Israel’s Anti-Terrorism Law (2016), which was then extended to the West Bank on 3 November 2021 by a military order that outlawed the same organizations.

We urge the international community to unequivocally condemn Israel’s targeting of Palestinian civil society and tactics to further repress of freedom of expression. States must take all necessary action to support and protect Palestinian human rights defenders and ensure the continuation of their invaluable work.

These raids and closures represent the latest escalation in Israel’s widespread campaign aiming to silence and discredit any Palestinian individual or organization that dares to seek accountability for Israel’s grave human rights violations, war crimes, and crimes against humanity. The “persecution of organizations and persons, by depriving them of fundamental rights and freedoms, because they oppose apartheid” is a method used by Israel, amounting to acts of apartheid prosecutable under the Rome Statute, to maintain its domination and oppression over the Palestinian people.

The organizations remain at an additional risk of closure of bank accounts, travel bans and movement restrictions, and the arrest and detention of staff members for their work. Israel’s attacks against these organizations pose an existential threat to independent Palestinian human rights organizations and civil society who work to monitor and document violations of human rights and provide basic services to the Palestinian people.

We call upon the international community to demand that Israel immediately revoke its designations of Palestinian human rights and civil society organizations as “terrorist organizations,” reverse the military orders designating the organizations and closing their offices and repeal its Anti-Terrorism Law (2016) as it does not meet basic human rights standards.

Moreover, we call on the international community to take effective measures to end all other actions that deny Palestinians their inalienable human rights.

Lastly, we call on the members of the international community to continue their support and increase funding to the organizations and engage with financial institutions to ensure the transfer of funds to the organizations.

Signatories:

Cairo Institute for Human Rights Studies 11.11.11 Abductees’ Mothers Association Academic Program for Studies of Arab and Muslim Communities in Diaspora ACAT-France Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association Advokatfirmaet Roli Al Mezan Center for Human Rights Al-ataa Benevolent Association Aldameer association for human rights Al-Haq Alrowwad Cultural and Arts Society Andalus Institute for Tolerance and anti-Violence Studies Applied Research Institute – Jerusalem (ARIJ) ARTICLE 19 Artists for Palestine UK Asian Forum for Human Rights and Development (FORUM-ASIA) Asociacion Palestina Biladi Association Belgo-Palestinienne Association des Universitaires pour le Respect du Droit International en Palestine (AURDIP) Association for Freedom of Thought and Expression Association France Palestine Solidarité (AFPS) Aswat Nissa Atfaluna Society for Deaf Children’ Australian Centre for International Justice Basmeh & Zeitooneh for Relief and Development Baytna Bds Maroc BDS Netherlands BDS Vancouver Coast Salish Territories Belgian Campaign for Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel (BACBI) Bytes For All, Pakistan Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East (CJPME) Center for Constitutional Rights Center for Strategic Studies to Support Women and Children Centre for Global Education Centro de Estudios Legales y Sociales CIVICUS: World Alliance for Citizen Participation CNCD-11.11.11 Coalition Against Israeli Apartheid Comhlamh Justice for Palestine Committee for a Just Peace in the Middle East, Luxembourg Committee for Justice Community Empowerment and Social Justice Network (CEMSOJ) Conectas Human Rights Cultura è Libertà, una campagna per la Palestina DefendDefenders (East and Horn of Africa Human Rights Defenders Project) Een Andere Joodse Stem / Another Jewish Voice (Belgium) Egyptian Commission for Rights and Freedoms Egyptian Front for Human Rights (EFHR) Egyptian Human Rights Forum Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights El Nadim Center For Management & Rehabilitation of victims of violence ESCR-Net, International Network for Economic, Social & Cultural Rights EuroMed Rights European Coordination of Committees and Associations for Palestine – ECCP European Legal Support Center (ELSC) European Trade Union Network for Justice in Palestine FIDH (International Federation for Human Rights), within the framework of the Observatory for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders Financial Justice Ireland Foundation for Middle East Peace (Washington, DC) Front Line Defenders Fundación Mundubat Gaza Action Ireland Global NPO Coalition on FATF Herbst Law PLLC Human Rights & Democracy Media Center “SHAMS” Human Rights for All (HR4A) Saskatchewan Human Rights in China Human Rights Watch Human Security Collective ICAHD-USA International Accountability Project International Civil Liberties Monitoring Group International Commission to support Palestinian People’s Rights International Rehabilitation Council for Torture Victims (IRCT) International Service for Human Rights International Women’s Rights Action Watch Asia Pacific Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign Israeli Committee Against House Demolitions – UK Just Peace Advocates/Mouvement Pour Une Paix Juste Just Words Limited Justice for Palestinians Calgary Justitia Center for legal protection of human rights in Algeria Kairos Ireland Kenya Human Rights Commission League for the Defence of Human Rights in Iran (LDDHI) Local Development and Small Projects Support (LDSPS) Makan MakeShiftPublishing MENA Rights Group Muslim Peace Fellowship Mwatana for human rights Nederlands Palestina Komitee New Weapons Research Groups Niagara Movement for Justice in Palestine Israel North Bronx Racial Justice Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions (LO-Norway) Norwegian Union of Municipal and General Employees NOVACT Institute for Nonviolent Action Oakville Palestinian Rights Association Palestina Solidariteit vzw Belgium Palestine Solidarity Alliance Palestine Solidarity Campaign UK Palestine Solidarity Network – Edmonton Palestine Solidarity, St. John’s, NL Palestine Solidary Organisation at Nelson Mandela University Palestinian and Jewish Unity (PAJU) Palestinian Anti-Apartheid Wall Campaign (Stop the Wall) Palestinian Centre for Human Rights Pan African Palestine Solidarity Network Paz con Dignidad Peace and Building Foundation Physicians for Human Rights Israel Platform of French NGOs for Palestine Project on Middle East Democracy (POMED) Project South Riposte Internationale Sadaka-the Ireland Palestine Alliance Sadaqa Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network Scottish Friends of Palestine Sexual Rights Initiative SOLIDAR Solsoc South African BDS Coalition South African Jews For a Free Palestine STEILAS Syrian Center for Media and Freedom of Expression (SCM) Tamkeen for Legal Aid and Human Rights Teaching Palestine: Pedagogical Praxis and the Indivisibility of Justice The African Centre for Democracy and Human Rights Studies The Applied Research Institute – Jerusalem (ARIJ) The Association of Norwegian NGOs for Palestine The Canadian BDS Coalition The civic coalition for Palestinian rights in jerusalem The Danish House in Palestine The International Rehabilitation Council for Torture Victims (IRCT) The Israel/Palestine Mission Network of the Presbyterian Church USA The Norwegian Initiative DEFEND INTERNATIONAL LAW The Palestine Committee of Norway The Palestine Institute for Public Diplomacy The Palestinian Human Rights Organization “PHRO” The Palestinian Initiative for the Promotion of Global Dialogue and Democracy – MIFTAH The Rights Forum The Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy (TIMEP) Union Aid Abroad – APHEDA (Australia) United Network for Justice and Peace in Palestine and Israel (UNJPPI) University Network for Human Rights University of KwaZulu-Natal Decoloniality Action Group US Campaign for Palestinian Rights Visualizing Palestine Viva Salud Vrede vzw West African Human Rights Defenders Network Women in Black Vienna Women Now for Development Women’s Centre for Legal Aid and Counseling (WCLAC) World Organisation Against Torture (OMCT), within the framework of the Observatory for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders