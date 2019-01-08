Order nisi in PHRI's petition on health regulations for Palestinians with Family reunification permits

Dear friends,

For more than a decade, the Migrants and Status-less Department at Physicians for Human Rights (PHRI) has been active in promoting the right to health of Palestinians married to Israelis. These people – men and women who have bound their lives together with the lives of Israeli citizens and residents, and who often also raise Israeli children here – are prevented from becoming legal residents. This follows the temporary order applied to the Citizenship Law in 2003, which suspends their family reunification procedures, thereby also denying them the social rights contingent on Israeli residence.

In 2016, following a joint petition by PHRI and the Association for Civil Rights in Israel (ACRI), it was decided to include this group of Palestinians within the scope of the National Health Insurance Law. This was in fact the first time since the law was enacted 20 years ago that the Minister of Health executed Article 56(A)(1)(d), which authorizes its application to non-residents as well.

The impact of this significant achievement was severely downgraded, however, when the draconian regulations through which it is applied to this population were revealed. These regulation discriminate between Palestinians married to Israeli citizens and those married to Israeli residents, and require the latter to pay thousands of NIS in insurance down payment – 4.5 as much as the former, subject to the very same regulations.

The consequences in practice are disastrous: many eligible Palestinians, particularly those living in East Jerusalem, are completely unable to pay. This leaves them with no medical insurance protection and their debts to the Health Funds mushroom by the month.

Every month, we receive appeals by Palestinians included in the new arrangement who need medical services but cannot receive treatment, as they are unable to meet the payment requirement.

Last year, PHRI petitioned to the High Court of Justice together with the Society of St. Yves, demanding that the terms of Palestinians married to Israeli residents be equalized to those of Palestinians married to citizens, and that exemptions and discounts be given to those of limited means. The mills of justice grind slowly, indeed, but some three weeks ago we were glad to receive an encouraging indication from the court, in whose recent hearing the judicial panel including justices Esther Hayut, Noam Sohlberg, and Uzi Vogelman decided to issue a provisional order requiring the state to explain within 60 days why the terms of Palestinians married to residents and to citizens under the regulations may not be equalized. The state is further required to explain why this distinction and the financial requirements it involves is not a form of discrimination, and why exemptions and discounts for those of limited means may not be provided.

This is encouraging news for us, because it gives the state an inkling of the views of the panel headed by Hayut, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. We hope that following this order, the state will take the demand seriously and sincerely, and amend the regulations in a way that will allow them to realize their original purpose – make health services available to Palestinians included in the scope of the family reunification regulations – people who live here legally and the center of whose life is in Israel, by virtue of their right to family reunification.

Best regards

Zoe Gutzeit, PhD

Migrants & Refugees dpt' & The Open Clinic

Physicians for Human Rights Israel (PHRI)