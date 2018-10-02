OPT Shelter NFIS GAM tip sheet - 2019 OPT HRP

This Shelter NFIs Tip Sheet has been adapted from the global IASC Shelter NFIs Tip Sheet with the aim at offering guidance on integrating gender responsive interventions within the given sector as well as contextualized oPt gender analysis and recommended actions as examples to be referred to in designing Shelter NFIs project proposals for the 2019 oPt HRP. Lastly, the Tip Sheet also provides a set of guiding questions for the design and monitoring of the project against each GEM.

The IASC GAM identifies and codes projects based on the extent to which key programming elements are consistently present in proposals and implemented projects. Four steps (GEMs) are assessed in the design phase, and twelve GEMs are reviewed in monitoring. For more information on the GAM please refer to the GAM Overview.