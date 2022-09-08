oPt: Multi-Sectoral Needs Assessment (MSNA) Key Sectoral Findings - West Bank (July 2022)

CONTEXT

Driven by the effects of the long-standing Israeli occupation, access restrictions, and limitations on movement, the West Bank is in a state of a chronic crisis, driven primarily by economic and protection concerns. The marginalization of certain locations, including those in Oslo Area C, the parts of Hebron city classified as H2, and specific population groups within East Jerusalem is also one of the key drivers of need and vulnerability in the West Bank.

With an estimated 630,000 people in the West Bank assessed to be in need of humanitarian assistance*, the need for granular multi-sectoral data highlighting linkages in sectoral needs and enabling inter-sectoral analysis remains high.

The first Multi-Sectoral Needs Assessment (MSNA), conducted by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and facilitated by REACH in May of 2021, represented an important step in filling information gaps in the occupied Palestinian territories (oPt). To further facilitate evidence based response planning, the 2022 MSNA timing aligns with key milestones in the 2023 Humanitarian Programme Cycle (HPC).

*OCHA, Humanitarian Needs Overview 2022

METHODOLOGY

Data for the MSNA was collected by the data collection partner, the Palestinian Central Bureau for Statistics (PCBS), between May 29th to July 6th of 2022 by means of an in-person household level survey. The MSNA relied on a quantitative methodology, and the survey tool was designed in close collaboration with OCHA and representatives of the humanitarian clusters active in the oPt (Food Security, Health, Shelter, WASH, Education, and Protection), as well as other key stakeholders and thematic focal points.

The target population included in the MSNA covers the entirety of the oPt, including the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip. 8,331 households were randomly selected for participation in the assessment by the data collection partner (PCBS) based on a two-stage stratified cluster sampling approach.

In the West Bank, each of the 11 governorates was stratified according to Oslo Area, with individual strata created for the territory designated as either Area A or Area B and for the territory designated as Area C. Two additional strata were also created for East Jerusalem and the area of Hebron known as H2. Data across all West Bank strata is representative at a 95% level of confidence and a 9% margin of error.

This factsheet booklet represents the key sectoral findings of the MSNA in the West Bank. Indicators to be presented in the factsheet were selected in consultation with the clusters and humanitarian stakeholders in the oPt. The findings included in this booklet are presented either at the West Bank level, or disaggregated based on geographic location, Oslo Area, or refugee status of the surveyed household. Due to space constraints in this output, disaggregation could not be presented for each indicator - instead, disaggregation has been included in the factsheet booklet for certain indicators based on interesting patterns and trends. Full disaggregation of each indicator can be found in the oPt MSNA Preliminary Analysis Tables.