oPt: Multi-Sectoral Needs Assessment (MSNA) Key Sectoral Findings - Gaza (July 2022)

CONTEXT

Driven by the longstanding Israeli blockade, internal Palestinian political divides, and recurrent escalations of violence between Israel and Palestinian armed groups, the Gaza Strip (hereafter also referred to as Gaza) is in a state of chronic humanitarian crisis. The humanitarian needs of its more than 2 million residents were further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the escalation of hostilities in May 2021, which negatively impacted livelihoods and access to essential services in Gaza.

With an estimated 1.32 million people in Gaza assessed to be in need of humanitarian assistance (63.0% of Gaza residents)*, the need for granular multi-sectoral data highlighting linkages in sectoral needs and enabling intersectoral analysis remains high.

The first Multi-Sectoral Needs Assessment (MSNA), conducted by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and faciliated by REACH, in the aftermath of the May 2021 escalation of violence in Gaza, represented an important step in filling information gaps in the occupied Palestinian territories (oPt). To further facilitate evidence based response planning, the 2022 MSNA timing aligns with key milestones in the 2023 Humanitarian Programme Cycle (HPC).

*OCHA, Humanitarian Needs Overview 2022

METHODOLOGY

Data for the MSNA was collected by the data collection partner, the Palestinian Central Bureau for Statistics (PCBS), between May 30th to July 6th of 2022, by means of an in-person household level survey. The MSNA relied on a quantitative methodology, and the survey tool was designed in close collaboration with OCHA and representatives of the humanitarian clusters active in the oPt (Food Security, Health, Shelter, WASH, Education, and Protection), as well as other key stakeholders.

The target population included in the MSNA covers the entirety of the oPt, including the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip. 8,331 households were randomly selected for participation in the assessment by the data collection partner (PCBS) based on a stratified cluster sampling approach. In the Gaza Strip, the sample was stratified at the locality level (including refugee camps) to be representative at a 95% level of confidence and 9% margin of error. Full disaggregation of each indicator can be found in the oPt MSNA Preliminary Analysis Tables.