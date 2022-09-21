oPt: Multi-Sectoral Needs Assessment (MSNA) Key Cash Findings - Gaza (July 2022)

CONTEXT

Driven by the longstanding Israeli blockade, internal Palestinian political divides, and recurrent escalations of violence between Israel and Palestinian armed groups, the Gaza Strip (hereafter also referred to as Gaza) is in a state of chronic humanitarian crisis. The humanitarian needs of its more than 2 million residents are further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the escalation of violence in May 2021, which negatively impacted livelihoods and access to essential services in Gaza.

With an estimated 1.32 million people in Gaza in need of humanitarian assistance (63% of Gaza residents)*, the need for granular multi-sectoral data highlighting linkages in sectoral needs and enabling inter-sectoral analysis remains high.

The first Multi-Sectoral Needs Assessment (MSNA), conducted by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and faciliated by REACH, in the aftermath of the May 2021 escalation of violence in Gaza, represented an important step in filling information gaps in the occupied Palestinian territories (oPt). To further facilitate evidence based response planning, the 2022 MSNA timing aligns with key milestones in the 2023 Humanitarian Programme Cycle (HPC).