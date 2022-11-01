oPt: MSNA 2022 Cross-Sectoral Findings, July 2022

Summary

Decades of military occupation, recurrent escalations of violence, and intensifying tensions have created a complex political and humanitarian crisis in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt). With limited access to opportunities for socio-economic development, an estimated 2.1 million Palestinians (out of a total population of 5.3 million) were estimated to be in need of humanitarian assistance in 2022.1 Under the compounding effects of occupation, the crisis in the oPt is often categorised as both a livelihoods and protection crisis, with a lack of respect for human rights and Palestinians in both the West Bank and Gaza struggling to meet their basic needs, access essential services, and live a life of dignity. Against the backdrop of intensifying tensions and hostilities throughout 2022, vulnerable Palestinian households remain at risk of experiencing violence, forced displacement, and poverty.

Within this context, REACH, in collaboration with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA) and the oPt Humanitarian Clusters, conducted a second round of the Multi-Sector Needs Assessment (MSNA). The 2022 MSNA aimed to provide a household-level analysis of sectoral and cross-sectoral needs and vulnerabilities of Palestinian households in the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip. Following lessons learned from the 2021 MSNA exercise, the assessment was adapted to include a more granular level of analysis in the West Bank, and several indicators were updated to better capture household circumstances in the oPt and meet the information needs of humanitarian response actors. For more detailed information about the research design and the sampling strategy used for the 2022 MSNA, please see the Methodology section of this report or refer to the 2022 MSNA Terms of Reference (ToR). MSNA data collection took place from May 30th to July 6th 2022, with a total of 8,331 household surveys conducted during this time period (4,152 in Gaza and 4,179 in the West Bank, of which 244 in East Jerusalem and 170 in H2). The timing of the assessment and its deliverables was aligned with key milestones of the Humanitarian Programme Cycle (HPC) in order to support response planning within and across the different humanitarian sectors.

The findings of the MSNA are representative at a 95% level of confidence and a 9% margin of error.

When analysing MSNA data, several key limitations should be considered. The MSNA is a household level survey and as such may not fully capture information that would be better assessed at the ‘system level’ – in particular as it pertains to access to services (healthcare, education, WASH infrastructure etc.).

While the questionnaire included several individual level indicators, these were asked to respondents by proxy and therefore may reflect the perceptions of the respondent rather than the lived experience of specific individual household members. Findings related to particular sub-sets of the population (such as households including a person with a disability or female-headed households, for example) may have a wider margin of error, potentially yielding results with lower precision. Data collection took place between Eid al Fitr and Eid al Adha, which may have impacted findings (particularly those related to food security). Data collection also did not capture the effects of the escalation of violence in the Gaza Strip in August of 2022, and as such the MSNA data does not reflect any potential changes in the circumstances of Gaza households during or following this recent shock. Although these indicators were designed in close collaboration with the oPt Protection Cluster and thematic focal points, certain indicators related to protection concerns were considered particularly sensitive and may have been subject to underreporting.