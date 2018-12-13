oPt: Humanitarian Funding Update - as of 30 November 2018
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Infographic
Published on 30 Nov 2018 — View Original
Financing of humanitarian action is at an all-time low for the oPt. The 2018 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) has received just US$217 million, the lowest ever, despite increasing needs. Without adequate funding, humanitarian partners are struggling to respond to the needs of people affected by crisis across the oPt.
