21 Sep 2018

oPt: Education in Emergency Response Snapshot (as of 19 September 2018)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The funding gap for the education HRP projects in WB and Gaza continues to hinder achievement of set targets for 2018.
Gaza: The deterioration of Gaza’s chronic electricity deficit has serious implications for children’s right and ability to access education both at school and at home. Additionally, deteriorating living conditions in Gaza and unpaid teacher salaries have all put in question the ability of the education systems to ensure delivery of quality education. On other note, restrictions on the goods movements in Gaza, makes it difficult to procure all education items needed for schools.
West Bank: Increasing (threat of) demolitions are affecting children’s access to quality education in Area C and EJ, requiring infrastructure and supply support and scaling up of PSS activities for which there is no funding. Continued attacks on schools, including military incursions onto school grounds, unsafe commute to schools, including harassment on checkpoints, settler-related incidents, are exposing the students and education staff to immense distress.
Therefore, significant funding shortfalls meant that of the 17 major activities planned in the Cluster HRP, only 3 activities were partially implemented, while the remaining 14 activities have not been implemented. The Import restrictions into Gaza means the Cluster is unable to provide stationery and school uniforms to the poorest students, while being unable to supply schools with emergency fuel, winterization materials and learning materials to schools, nor implementing PSS activities with students and teachers in need.

