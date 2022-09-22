oPt: 2022 Multi-Sector Needs Assessment - Key Cross-Sectoral Findings

Assessment Objectives

The primary objectives of the MSNA:

1. Directly inform joint humanitarian development response planning in the entirety of the oPt population, including the West Bank (inclusive of East Jerusalem) and Gaza, through the provision of comprehensive, multi sectoral household data and inter sectoral analysis.

Secondary objectives included:

1. Provide a detailed overview of the magnitude and severity of humanitarian needs among crisis affected populations in the oPt to inform the 2023 HNO and HRP.

2. Identify variations in humanitarian needs across geographic areas, population groups, and vulnerability profiles and provide comparable analysis of inter sectoral needs to inform response prioritisation and strategic planning.

3. Assist in informing key instruments and tools prepared by partners.