Operationalizing the Humanitarian Development Nexus in the oPt Toolkit: Lessons from the Ground

In 2014, WeWorld-GVC supported by European Union DG ECHO, started developing a new protection-centered approach to programming in Area C of the West Bank. The Community Protection Approach (CPA) became the new multi-stakeholder, multi-sectoral modality for protection interventions, with an emphasis on community empowerment and ownership through direct participation of local actors on the design and implementation of activities. The CPA strives to achieve the main tenets of the Triple Nexus; strengthening communities’ responses to their protection needs, collaborating with national and international actors on joint analysis, planning and the carrying out of activities, synthesizing funding flows to secure multi-annual programming, among others.

The Operationalizing the Humanitarian-Development Nexus in the oPt Toolkit is designed to guide the reader through the rationale behind the mechanisms at work in the programming of activities in the West Bank, through case studies and context analysis. The Toolkit examines the outcomes of the programming in the oPt and draws lessons on how best to incorporate a Nexus approach in a complex environment. Learn more about how WeWorld-GVC has manifested Nexus commitments into its programming in the oPt by reading our Operationalizing the Humanitarian-Development Nexus in the oPt Toolkit.