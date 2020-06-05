OnThisLand: Anera promotes responsible, sustainable development in Palestine, Lebanon and Jordan

In Palestine, Lebanon and Jordan, the health of both humans and the environment suffers from water shortages, climate change and pollution. Urban areas grow more polluted as their populations increase. Farm fields lay fallow. And families struggle to get the water and other essentials they need to survive.

Since 1968, Anera has been delivering programs that help families make responsible and sustainable use of natural resources in the Middle East. Our programs **reuse **resources that would otherwise go to waste, **respect **land and water by using these natural riches in the most eco-friendly ways, and **replenish **the beauty of the land through responsible waste and water management and the use of renewable energy sources.

