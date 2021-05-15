The Ongoing Nakba: From Sheikh Jarrah to Gaza

In the Gaza Strip, where approximately 70 per cent of the population are Palestine refugees, catastrophic bombardment is being carried out as the besieged coastal enclave enters the 14th year of a naval, land and sea blockade that has devastated lives, infrastructure and the economy through the restriction of movement of people and goods.

These images show the destruction of Hanady & Al Shorouq towers in what is the fourth major escalation in hostilities since 2008. Physical infrastructure, including power plants and hospitals, have either been destroyed or disabled by past bombing campaigns, leaving the trapped population virtually resourceless in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Rates of post-traumatic stress disorder, especially along children, are astronomical.

As the number of casualties and internally displaced people climb, they are left to shelter in schools, mosques and other places during a global COVID-19 pandemic with limited access to water, food, hygiene, and health services. 22,000 Gazans are so far seeking shelter in 36 UNRWA schools, while casualties climb past 100 lives, including dozens of children.

Neither the imminent forced evictions of the Sheikh Jarrah residents nor the ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Gaza---one of the most densely populated areas on earth---are isolated incidents. This latest escalation of violence and dispossession is part of the ongoing Nakba, or 'catastrophe' in Arabic.

UNRWA repeats its profound concern regarding the impact of the military escalation on children by placing their lives and futures at risk. Children are and must be protected under International Law and those responsible for breaching their obligations must be held fully accountable on the basis of clear evidence. The Agency yet again appeals to all parties to exercise maximum restraint and comply with their obligations under International Law in the strictest terms, including with regard to protecting the inherent right to life of children.