One year on since the May 2021 escalation in Gaza

One year on since the last large-scale escalation of hostilities in Gaza, we have done a lot to support people here. But more is needed.

Today, we brought in diplomats to meet Palestinians and discuss humanitarian challenges we face.

People in Gaza are still traumatized, especially children. Lately, the Israeli authorities have eased some restrictions, thereby allowing easier humanitarian response. But further opening up of Gaza is needed, so that we can truly help residents meet their basic needs.

Talking to diplomats, we noted how important it is for more funding to be secured. But more importantly, we asked them to do everything they can to push away further war scenarios, and to promote long-term political solutions.

Everybody's lives should be safe and dignified.