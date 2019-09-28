OIC calls on the international community to end Israeli Government’s systematic confiscation of Palestinians’ funds

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) called on the international community to put an end to the systematic confiscation of the funds of the Palestinian people by Israel, the occupying power, which continues to seize Palestinian tax revenues and allocations of families of Palestinian martyrs and prisoners.

The call was made at the meeting of the OIC Committee of Six on Palestine held on 25 September 2019 on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

In his statement to the meeting delivered on his behalf by the Assistant Secretary General for Palestine and Al-Quds Affairs, Ambassador Sameer Bakr Diab, the OIC Secretary General Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen said that the meeting is taking place at a time the question of Palestine and Al-Quds Ash-Sharif is facing serious challenges and undergoing grave developments, as Israel, the occupying Power, continues its practices and settlement policy, the construction of the Annexation Apartheid Wall, racial expansion, and other violations on occupied Palestinian territory, including Al-Quds Al-Sharif.

The Secretary General said that the OIC held a few days ago at its headquarters an extraordinary meeting of its Council of Foreign Ministers, at the request of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to discuss the stated intention of the Israeli occupation government chief to annex territories in the occupied West Bank and that the meeting adopted a resolution rejecting this pledge and confirming that all possible measures and moves, both political and legal, would be taken to confront this colonial and expansionist policy.

On the other hand, the OIC expressed deep concern over the opening of diplomatic missions and commercial and cultural representative offices in Al-Quds Ash-Sharif by some countries in flagrant violation of the international law and UN resolutions, which contributes to consolidating occupation in Al-Quds and supports Israel’s settlement policies.

The OIC also reiterated the need to revive the peace process to achieve a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian cause based on the agreed international terms of reference and the initiative of H.E. President Mahmoud Abbas presented to the Security Council in 2018 to launch a credible political process through a multilateral international mechanism.