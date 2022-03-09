Occupied Palestinian territory - Status: affected by circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 3 (cVDPV3)

A case of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 3 (cVDPV3) was confirmed in an unvaccinated girl aged three years and nine months in Jerusalem, Israel. The girl had developed acute flaccid paralysis and upon testing of her stools, poliovirus was confirmed.

Further testing of the poliovirus isolated from the girl revealed genetic links to VDPV3-strains detected in environmental samples collected from sites in Jerusalem and Bethlehem between September 2021 and January 2022. These isolates, previously classified as ambiguous VDPV3, have now been reclassified as circulating VDPV3 (cVDPV3). This confirms an outbreak of cVDPV3 in both Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory.

International Health Regulations

Countries affected by poliovirus circulation are subject to temporary recommendations issued by the Emergency Committee of the International Health Regulations on Poliovirus, under the auspices of the Public Health Emergency of International Concern. The latest report by the Committee is as of November 2021.

Travel advice

WHO's International Travel and Health recommends that all travellers to polio-affected areas be fully vaccinated against polio. Residents (and visitors for more than 4 weeks) from infected areas should receive an additional dose of OPV or inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) within 4 weeks to 12 months of travel.