Occupied Palestinian territory: Protection of Civilians Report | 8 - 21 March 2022

Highlights from the reporting period

• Israeli forces shot and killed two Palestinians, including one child, and injured three others in two search-and-arrest operations, where some Palestinians opened fire or threw Molotov cocktails or stones at Israeli forces. On 15 March, a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in Balata refugee camp (Nablus), according to Israeli sources, after he opened fire at Israeli forces during the arrest of a Palestinian man from the camp; two other Palestinians were injured in the incident. Initial investigations by human rights organizations indicate that the boy was not involved in the exchange of fire. On the same day, a 21-year-old Palestinian man was shot and killed and another one was injured in Qalandiya refugee camp (Jerusalem), after Palestinians threw explosive devices at Israeli forces who raided the camp to arrest another man, according to an Israeli official cited by the Israeli media.

Another Palestinian man was injured during a search-and-arrest operation in Ad Duhaishe refugee camp (Bethlehem). No Israeli injuries were reported in any of the three incidents. In total, Israeli forces carried out 95 such operations and arrested 143 Palestinians, including twelve children.

• A 23-year-old Palestinian man succumbed to wounds sustained on 2 March when Israeli forces shot him near Burqa (Nablus), during a protest in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners. This brings to 18 the total number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since the beginning of the year, including three Palestinian perpetrators and alleged perpetrators of attacks against Israelis.

• Overall, 222 Palestinians, including 37 children, were injured by Israeli forces across the West Bank, representing a 60 per cent increase compared with the previous reporting period. Most of the injuries (190) were recorded near Beita and Beit Dajan (both in Nablus), and Kafr Qaddum (Qalqiliya), in anti-settlement demonstrations. In Nablus city, 20 people were injured following the entry of Israeli settlers to a religious site (Joseph’s Tomb), accompanied by Israeli forces; according to Palestinian local community sources, Israeli forces fired sound bombs in the air triggering clashes with local residents, who threw stones at the Israeli forces. Another eight Palestinians, including two children, were injured as Palestinians threw stones at Israeli forces positioned at a checkpoint between the H1 and H2 areas of Hebron city, and the latter shot live ammunition and rubber bullets. An additional four injuries were reported in search-andarrest operations (see above). Of all the Palestinian injuries, nine were by live ammunition, 28 by rubber bullets, and most of the remainder were treated for inhaling teargas.