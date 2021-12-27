Occupied Palestinian territory: Protection of Civilians Report | 7 - 20 December 2021

Latest developments

On 21 December, a Palestinian allegedly tried to ram his vehicle into Israeli forces near Mevo Dotan settlement and was shot and killed.

On 22 December, a Palestinian allegedly opened fire at Israeli forces near Al Am’ari refugee camp and was shot and killed.

On 24 December, a Palestinian woman died of wounds after she was struck by a car driven by an Israeli settler near Sinjil village (Ramallah). According to Israeli media resources, the driver turned himself in to Israeli police and the police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

Highlights from the reporting period

A 25-year-old Israeli settler was shot and killed, and two others were injured by Palestinians in an ambush near the settlement of Homesh (Jenin) on 16 December. Subsequently, Israeli settlers blocked roads, attacked Palestinians and damaged Palestinian homes and property (see below). On 19 December, Israeli forces entered the village of Silat al Harthiyah (Jenin) and arrested six Palestinians who they suspect were involved in the shooting. In addition, Israeli forces measured the family homes of four of the suspects in advance of their punitive demolition, placing dozens at risk of displacement.

Subsequently, Israeli settlers blocked roads, attacked Palestinians and damaged Palestinian homes and property (see below). On 19 December, Israeli forces entered the village of Silat al Harthiyah (Jenin) and arrested six Palestinians who they suspect were involved in the shooting. In addition, Israeli forces measured the family homes of four of the suspects in advance of their punitive demolition, placing dozens at risk of displacement. In the West Bank, in two separate incidents, two Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces: one during demonstrations where Palestinian protestors reportedly hurled rocks at Israeli forces and another following a search-and-arrest operation. On 10 December, Israeli forces shot and killed a 31-year-old Palestinian with live ammunition during ongoing anti-settlement protests in Beita village (Nablus). Since regular protests began in early May 2021 in Beita and Beit Dajan, nine Palestinians have been killed and over 5,700 injured, including 218 by live ammunition, 1083 by rubber bullets and 4341 others who required medical treatment for inhaling teargas. On 13 December, Israeli forces conducted a search-and-arrest operation in Nablus and exchanged fire with armed Palestinians; a 31-year-old Palestinian man was killed, and two others were injured in unclear circumstances.

On 10 December, Israeli forces shot and killed a 31-year-old Palestinian with live ammunition during ongoing anti-settlement protests in Beita village (Nablus). Since regular protests began in early May 2021 in Beita and Beit Dajan, nine Palestinians have been killed and over 5,700 injured, including 218 by live ammunition, 1083 by rubber bullets and 4341 others who required medical treatment for inhaling teargas. On 13 December, Israeli forces conducted a search-and-arrest operation in Nablus and exchanged fire with armed Palestinians; a 31-year-old Palestinian man was killed, and two others were injured in unclear circumstances. Across the West Bank, 348 Palestinians, including 109 children, were injured by Israeli forces during protests and clashes following search-and-arrest operations during the reporting period. The majority of injuries were reported in three separate incidents in Burqa and Beita, where 204 people, including 80 children, were injured in clashes that erupted with Israeli forces following the entry of Israeli settlers into Palestinian villages. Another 133 were wounded during anti-settlement protests near Beita (114) and Beit Dajan (19) in the Nablus governorate. An additional seven Palestinians were injured during three search-and-arrest operation in Nablus, Ramallah and Hebron. Overall, 44 Palestinians were injured by rubber bullets, eight were physically assaulted and 296 were treated for teargas inhalation that required medical treatment.

The majority of injuries were reported in three separate incidents in Burqa and Beita, where 204 people, including 80 children, were injured in clashes that erupted with Israeli forces following the entry of Israeli settlers into Palestinian villages. Another 133 were wounded during anti-settlement protests near Beita (114) and Beit Dajan (19) in the Nablus governorate. An additional seven Palestinians were injured during three search-and-arrest operation in Nablus, Ramallah and Hebron. Overall, 44 Palestinians were injured by rubber bullets, eight were physically assaulted and 296 were treated for teargas inhalation that required medical treatment. Two Israeli settlers were injured by Palestinians one in East Jerusalem and the other in the H2 area of Hebron city. In the Hebron , an Israeli settler from Kiryat Arba was stabbed and injured on 18 December, reportedly by a 65-year-old Palestinian woman. On 10 December, an Israeli female settler was stabbed and injured in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of East Jerusalem; a Palestinian girl from the same neighbourhood, whose family is at risk of forcible eviction, was arrested and has been charged with the stabbing. Subsequently, for one day only Israeli forces re-imposed movement restrictions on Sheikh Jarrah, blocking access except for Palestinian residents, and dismantled a tent that had been erected in solidarity with the families at risk of eviction. Israeli settlers damaged Palestinian homes and cars (see below). On 19 December, a Palestinian man suspected of trying stab an Israeli near the old city of Jerusalem, was arrested by Israeli police.

In the Hebron , an Israeli settler from Kiryat Arba was stabbed and injured on 18 December, reportedly by a 65-year-old Palestinian woman. On 10 December, an Israeli female settler was stabbed and injured in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of East Jerusalem; a Palestinian girl from the same neighbourhood, whose family is at risk of forcible eviction, was arrested and has been charged with the stabbing. Subsequently, for one day only Israeli forces re-imposed movement restrictions on Sheikh Jarrah, blocking access except for Palestinian residents, and dismantled a tent that had been erected in solidarity with the families at risk of eviction. Israeli settlers damaged Palestinian homes and cars (see below). On 19 December, a Palestinian man suspected of trying stab an Israeli near the old city of Jerusalem, was arrested by Israeli police. Israeli forces carried out 112 search-and-arrest operations and arrested 197 Palestinians across the West Bank. The largest number of operations was recorded in the Hebron governorate (27), followed by Ramallah (22) and Jerusalem (17).

The largest number of operations was recorded in the Hebron governorate (27), followed by Ramallah (22) and Jerusalem (17). The Israeli authorities demolished, seized, or forced owners to demolish, a total of 15 Palestinian-owned structures, due to a lack of Israeli-issued building permits. As a result, 64 people were displaced, including 30 children, and the livelihoods of about 52 others were affected. Eight of the structures were in Area C, including a residential structure and seven livelihood structures in four communities in Jerusalem, Hebron, Bethlehem and Nablus. Seven structures were demolished in East Jerusalem, including five homes destroyed by their owners to avoid paying fines.

Eight of the structures were in Area C, including a residential structure and seven livelihood structures in four communities in Jerusalem, Hebron, Bethlehem and Nablus. Seven structures were demolished in East Jerusalem, including five homes destroyed by their owners to avoid paying fines. A Palestinian refugee family of 11 people, including four children, is at heightened risk of forced eviction from its home in the Um Haroun area of Sheikh Jarrah area of East Jerusalem. This follows the issuance of an eviction order on 7 December. According to the family, they have lived there since 1951, renting the house initially from the Jordanian Custodian of Enemy Property under a protected tenancy agreement. In East Jerusalem, a total of 218 Palestinian households comprising 970 people, including 424 children, are facing forced eviction cases, mainly initiated by settler organizations. On 15 December, Israeli settlers fenced off land in front of the house. On 17 December, clashes were reported between Palestinian residents and Israeli settlers; Israeli forces shot tear gas canisters and sound grenades and physically assaulted residents, activists and journalists. At least one journalist and one Israeli border policeman were injured, and three Palestinians were arrested.

This follows the issuance of an eviction order on 7 December. According to the family, they have lived there since 1951, renting the house initially from the Jordanian Custodian of Enemy Property under a protected tenancy agreement. In East Jerusalem, a total of 218 Palestinian households comprising 970 people, including 424 children, are facing forced eviction cases, mainly initiated by settler organizations. On 15 December, Israeli settlers fenced off land in front of the house. On 17 December, clashes were reported between Palestinian residents and Israeli settlers; Israeli forces shot tear gas canisters and sound grenades and physically assaulted residents, activists and journalists. At least one journalist and one Israeli border policeman were injured, and three Palestinians were arrested. Israeli settlers injured three Palestinians in two instances, and people known or believed to be settlers damaged Palestinian property in 20 instances across the West Bank. Two elderly Palestinians were injured and at least 20 Palestinian-owned homes and six cars and other properties were vandalized in Burqa and Qaryut villages (Nablus), in five incidents over two consecutive days. Another Palestinian man was physically assaulted and pepper-sprayed in the face by Israelis in the old city of Jerusalem. About 400 trees were vandalized in Deir Istiya (Salfit), Kafr Ni'ma (Ramallah), Deir Sharaf (Nablus) and Khallet Athaba', and in Hebron. At least eight Palestinian vehicles were damaged in seven stone-throwing incidents, while an additional ten cars were vandalized in East Jerusalem following the above stabbing in Sheikh Jarrah. Agricultural structures were vandalized in Nablus and Hebron. In the H2 area of Hebron, an Israeli settler stoned and damaged a Palestinian home.

Two elderly Palestinians were injured and at least 20 Palestinian-owned homes and six cars and other properties were vandalized in Burqa and Qaryut villages (Nablus), in five incidents over two consecutive days. Another Palestinian man was physically assaulted and pepper-sprayed in the face by Israelis in the old city of Jerusalem. About 400 trees were vandalized in Deir Istiya (Salfit), Kafr Ni'ma (Ramallah), Deir Sharaf (Nablus) and Khallet Athaba', and in Hebron. At least eight Palestinian vehicles were damaged in seven stone-throwing incidents, while an additional ten cars were vandalized in East Jerusalem following the above stabbing in Sheikh Jarrah. Agricultural structures were vandalized in Nablus and Hebron. In the H2 area of Hebron, an Israeli settler stoned and damaged a Palestinian home. People known or believed to be Palestinians threw stones at Israeli-plated vehicles in the Jerusalem, Nablus and Jericho governorates, injuring 11 settlers. According to Israeli sources, stone-throwing damaged 33 Israeli-plated cars throughout the West Bank.

According to Israeli sources, stone-throwing damaged 33 Israeli-plated cars throughout the West Bank. On at least 36 occasions, Israeli forces opened warning fire near Israel’s perimeter fence and off the coast of Gaza, ostensibly to enforce access restrictions. No injuries were reported. Two Palestinian fishermen were arrested, and one boat was confiscated by Israeli forces. Israeli military bulldozers conducted two land levelling operations inside Gaza, near the perimeter fence. In two incidents, Israeli forces arrested four Palestinians from Gaza while they were reportedly trying to cross into Israel through the perimeter fence.

This report reflects information available as of the time of publication. The most updated data and more breakdowns are available at ochaopt.org/data.