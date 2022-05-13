Occupied Palestinian territory: Protection of Civilians Report | 19 April - 9 May 2022

Latest Developments (after the reporting period)

• On 11 May, a prominent Al Jazeera journalist, Shireen Abu Aqla, was shot and killed while covering an Israeli military operation in Jenin refugee camp, and another journalist was injured. The Special Coordinator and the Humanitarian Coordinator, echoing the spokespersons of the Secretary General, have called for prompt investigations and accountability regarding the circumstances of her killing.

• On 11 May, Israeli forces shot and killed a 16-year-old boy in Al Bireh, Ramallah.

• On 13 May, an Israeli soldier was killed, and a number of Palestinians injured during a military operation in Jenin refugee camp

Highlights from the reporting period

• Four Israelis and one Palestinian boy, a suspected perpetrator, were killed during four Palestinian attacks, or attempted or alleged attacks, in the West Bank and Israel; five Israelis and one Palestinian were also injured during these incidents. On 29 April, two Palestinian men from Qarawat Bani Hassan (Salfit) shot and killed an Israeli security guard in the settlement of Ariel, north of Salfit, and were arrested later that day. On 5 May, two Palestinian men from Rummana (Jenin) killed three Israelis and wounded another four in the city of Elad in Israel and were arrested three days later. On 8 May, a 17-year-old Palestinian boy was shot and killed by an Israeli security guard in the Israeli settlement of Tekoa (Bethlehem), after he had climbed over the perimeter fence into the settlement and was seen holding a knife, according to the Israeli authorities. No Israeli injuries were reported in this incident.

On the same day, a Palestinian man allegedly stabbed and injured an Israeli police officer in a police observation tower at the Damascus Gate (East Jerusalem), and was subsequently shot and injured, according to Israeli media reports.

• Following the two above-mentioned attacks, Israeli forces raided the villages of Qarawat Bani Hassan (Salfit) and Rummana (Jenin), where the perpetrators came from, and blocked off all entrances to Salfit city and five nearby villages. The raids triggered confrontations with Palestinians who threw stones and Molotov cocktails at Israeli forces, who in response shot live ammunition; this resulted in the killing of a 27-year-old Palestinian man in Azzun village (Qalqiliya). Another three Palestinians were injured with live ammunition and twelve others were arrested by Israeli forces. The access of all forty-thousand residents of the affected villages to services and livelihoods was severely disrupted for at least one day. During the raids, Israeli forces also searched the family houses of the perpetrators of the Elad attack and measured them, reportedly in preparation for their punitive demolition.

• Israeli forces killed four other Palestinians with live ammunition, in four separate incidents across the West Bank. One of the fatalities, a 20-year-old, succumbed to wounds sustained on 9 April, when he was shot by Israeli forces as Palestinians threw stones during a search-and-arrest operation in Al Yamun (Jenin).

Another 20-year-old was killed on 27 April during a search-andarrest operation in the Jenin refugee camp; according to Israeli sources, the fatality was involved in an exchange of fire. Another fatality, aged 20, was shot and killed on 26 April as Palestinians were throwing stones at an undercover Israeli unit in Aqabet Jaber refugee camp (Jericho); another three Palestinians were injured, and two others were arrested during the operation. In another incident on 8 May, Israeli forces shot and killed a 27-year-old Palestinian man while he was attempting to enter Israel through a breach in the Barrier in the Tulkarm area.

• Overall, 668 Palestinians, including 24 children, were injured by Israeli forces across the West Bank. Most of the injuries (375) were recorded near Beita and Beit Dajan (both in Nablus), and Kafr Qaddum (Qalqiliya), in demonstrations against settlements; and another 78 injuries resulted from other demonstration in Nablus, Qalqilya and Bethlehem protesting the increased number of Palestinian killings. In five incidents, in Qaryut (Nablus), Nablus city, Salfit city and Haris (Salfit), 100 people were injured following the entry of Israeli settlers to Palestinian communities, accompanied by Israeli forces; according to Palestinian sources, Israeli forces fired sound bombs in the air and residents subsequently threw stones at them. Another 12 Palestinians were injured during five search-and-arrest operations in Jerusalem, Jericho, Jenin, and Bethlehem. Four others were injured during a punitive demolition in Silat al Harithiya (Jenin), (see below). The remaining 99 injuries were reported in the Old City of Jerusalem (see below). Of all the Palestinian injuries, 17 were by live ammunition, 117 by rubber bullets, and most of the remainder were treated for inhaling teargas.

• On six occasions, the Israeli police carried out operations in and around Haram Al Sharif/Temple Mount in the Old City of Jerusalem, triggering violent confrontations with Palestinians. A total of 99 Palestinians, including 15 children, were injured; 107 others were arrested; the windows, doors and carpets of the Al Qibly mosque sustained extensive damage. These operations followed three consecutive weeks of almost daily raids by Israeli forces to evacuate Palestinian worshippers to secure the entry of Israelis into the compound. Israeli forces shot stun grenades, sponge-tipped bullets, and teargas cannisters, and beat Palestinians with batons, including children, women, and journalists. On 4 May, Israelis resumed their daily entries into Al Aqsa compound after the Israeli authorities had banned their entry for 12 days. Palestinian officials have warned that admitting Israeli settlers into the compound could further escalate an already tense situation and change the status quo at Haram Al Sharif/Temple Mount. According to Israeli officials, there is no intention to change the status quo.

• On 3 May, the Israeli High Court of Justice rejected the petition filed by 12 Palestinian herding communities of Massafer Yatta (Hebron) against the Israeli military’s decision to use 30,000 dunums of their land as an active ‘firing zone.’ As of 4 May, the Israeli Army is authorized to conduct military trainings in this area.

About 1,200 Palestinians, including 560 children, may be forcibly displaced or otherwise directly affected.

• The Israeli authorities demolished, confiscated, or forced people to demolish nine Palestinian-owned structures in Area C of the West Bank and East Jerusalem, citing the lack of Israeli-issued building permits. As a result, one person was displaced, and the livelihoods of about 31 others were affected. This followed a decline in demolitions and confiscations during Ramadan, which was consistent with the practice in most previous years.

• On 7 May, Israeli forces punitively demolished parts of a residential structure in Silat al Harithiya (Jenin). The property was home to two family members of a Palestinian accused of being involved in the killing of an Israeli settler on 16 December 2021.

• Israeli settlers injured seventeen (17) Palestinians, including two children, and people known or believed to be settlers damaged Palestinian property in 27 instances. Israeli settlers attacked, shot, and injured thirteen Palestinian farmers, including two with live ammunition, and three by dogs, while farmers were working in their lands in six separate incidents in Surif, As Samu’s and Safa (all in Hebron), Sinjil (Ramallah), Beita (Nablus) and Kisan (Bethlehem). Ten additional attacks occurred in Nablus, Ramallah, Hebron and Salfit: these included perpetrators breaking into livelihood structures, stealing agricultural equipment and water tanks, and causing damage to a water facility and pipelines.

In another four incidents, stones were thrown at Palestinian vehicles near Ramallah, Hebron, and Nablus, causing the injury of four Palestinians, including a four-year-old girl and damage to at least sixteen vehicles. Some 450 Palestinian-owned olive trees were uprooted in thirteen incidents by settlers in Bethlehem,

Ramallah, Salfit, Hebron, Nablus and Qalqilya.

• People known or believed to be Palestinians threw stones and injured thirteen Israeli settlers and damaged ten Israeli vehicles travelling on West Bank roads. Incidents took place near Nablus, Ramallah, and Jerusalem. Israeli-plated vehicles and buses were damaged by stones or Molotov cocktails thrown at them in eight incidents.

• Between 20 and 23 April, Palestinian armed groups in Gaza fired rockets towards Israel. Subsequently, on one occasion, Israeli forces launched air strikes hitting military positions in Gaza.

Three Israelis were injured while seeking shelter, and some damage was reported in Israel. One Palestinian was injured as a resulted of Palestinian rockets falling short inside Gaza. Some damage, but no injuries, was reported from the air strikes at the targeted sites and nearby civilian properties, including four housing units. On 24 April, following one of the rocket attacks, the Israeli authorities imposed a two-day ban on the exit of 12,000 Palestinian workers or merchants holding Israeli exit permits from Gaza.

• On 4 May, due to Israeli national celebrations, the Israeli authorities closed the Israeli-controlled crossings for people and goods; subsequently, citing security concerns, the Israeli authorities announced an extension of the ban on the exit of people (with some exceptions) until further notice. As of the end of the reporting period, the closure of the Erez Crossing is the longest since the May escalation 2021, and prevents up to 12,000 people with Israeli permits from exiting for work purposes. Kerem Shalom commercial crossing was re-opened on 6 May, allowing for the normal movement of goods to enter and exit Gaza.

• Also in the Gaza Strip, on at least 50 occasions, Israeli forces opened warning fire near Israel’s perimeter fence or off the coast, presumably to enforce access restrictions. In three incidents, three Palestinians were shot injured by Israeli gunfire.

Eleven fishermen including three children were arrested at sea, and four fishing boats were confiscated.

Additional information is available in our Situation Reports.