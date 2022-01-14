Occupied Palestinian territory: Protection of Civilians Report | 21 December 2021 - 10 January 2022

Highlights from the reporting period

Three Palestinians reportedly tried to stab, ram or open fire at Israeli forces or settlers in three separate incidents in the West Bank and were subsequently killed by Israeli forces. On 21 December, according to official Israeli sources, a 22-year-old Palestinian man tried to drive into Israeli soldiers stationed at Mevo Dotan checkpoint west of Jenin. The forces opened fire at the car, which crashed into a military vehicle causing both to catch fire. According to Israeli sources, on 31 December, a 32-year-old Palestinian tried to stab Israeli soldiers and settlers at a junction near the Israeli settlement of Ariel (Salfit), before being shot; Palestinian sources dispute the allegation that he tried to stab soldiers. On 22 December, a 26-year-old Palestinian man, was shot and killed by Israeli forces near Al ‘Amari refugee camp (Ramallah). According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the man was hit in his back with live ammunition inside his car during clashes that erupted at the entrance of the camp. Israeli media report that Israeli forces opened fire at the man while they were chasing a Palestinian vehicle that opened fire at them near Psagot settlement (Ramallah). No Israeli injuries were reported in any of these incidents.

One more Palestinian was killed and six others were injured by Israeli forces in search-and-arrest operations across the West Bank.

A 63-year-old Palestinian woman and a 25-year-old man died after being hit by Israeli settler vehicles

A total of 693 Palestinians, including 177 children, were injured by Israeli forces across the West Bank.

In the Gaza Strip, on 29 December, a Palestinian armed group member shot and injured an Israeli man working on the Israeli side of the perimeter fence, following which Israeli forces fired tank shells at Gaza, injuring four Palestinian farmers, including a child.

On at least 66 occasions, Israeli forces opened warning fire near Israel's perimeter fence and off the coast of Gaza, ostensibly to enforce access restrictions.

Israeli settlers injured three Palestinians in two incidents, and people known or believed to be Israeli settlers damaged Palestinian property in 25 instances across the West Bank.

People known or believed to be Palestinians threw stones at Israeli-plated vehicles in the Jerusalem, Nablus and Jericho governorates, injuring eleven settlers.

Since the shooting and killing of an Israeli settler and the injury of another two on 16 December, long delays have been reported at checkpoints and new closures have been imposed by Israeli forces at the entrances to three nearby villages in Nablus governorate, where the killing took place, disrupting access to services and livelihoods.

The Israeli authorities demolished, seized, or forced owners to demolish, 63 Palestinian-owned structures, citing lack of Israeli-issued building permits. As a result, 62 people were displaced, including 35 children, and the livelihoods of 216 others were affected.

Between 27 December and 2 January, at least six Palestinian families were forced to evacuate their homes for most of the day to make way for Israeli military trainings in the Ibziq area of the Jordan Valley. 38 people, including 17 children have been affected. After these incidents, the Israeli High Court of Justice reportedly issued an injunction halting demolitions and military trainings in the area where these families live. Additionally, on 22 December, Israeli forces conducted military trainings in an area designated as a 'firing zone' around Al Farisiya, Ein al Hilwa and Hammamat al Maleh herding communities, in the northern Jordan valley, disrupting livelihoods and access to services.

