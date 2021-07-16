Occupied Palestinian territory: Protection of Civilians Report | 29 June - 12 July 2021

On 3 July, Israeli settlers, accompanied by soldiers, entered Qusra village, Nablus, and clashed with Palestinian residents, resulting in a Palestinian man, aged 21, killed. According to the military, the man threw an explosive device and Israeli forces shot him. Israeli settlers and Palestinian residents threw stones at each other and, according to local sources, after the Palestinian was shot, settlers beat him. In demonstrations where Palestinians called upon the Israeli authorities to return the body of the Palestinian killed, Israeli forces dispersed the crowd firing live ammunition, rubber bullets and tear gas, injuring several Palestinians.

Overall, Israeli forces injured at least 981 Palestinians, including 133 children, in clashes across the West Bank. Of those injured, 892 were in Nablus governorate, including in protests against settlement expansion in the villages of Beita and Osarin and in the abovementioned Qusra events; 19 were injured in Ras al ‘Amud and Silwan neighbourhoods of East Jerusalem; 13 in Halhul village (Hebron); and the rest in other locations. Overall, 36 Palestinians were shot by live ammunition, 214 by rubber bullets, and the rest were mainly treated for tear gas inhalation or were physically assaulted. Beyond the 981 who were injured directly by Israeli forces, 58 were injured either while running away from Israeli forces or in circumstances that could not be verified in Beita and Osarin.