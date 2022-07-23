Occupied Palestinian territory: Protection of Civilians Report | 28 June - 18 July 2022

Highlights from the reporting period

Israeli forces shot and killed three Palestinians in three separate search-and-arrest operations in Jenin in the West Bank. On 29 June, an Israeli undercover unit raided Jenin city, resulting in confrontations with residents and an exchange of fire with armed Palestinians. One Palestinian man was shot and killed. According to the Israeli Military, cited by Israeli media, the man threw an explosive device at soldiers. Initial investigations by human rights organizations indicate that the man was not involved in any clashes. Two other Palestinians were arrested in the same operation. On 3 July, an 18-year-old male student died of wounds sustained the day before, when Israeli forces shot him with live ammunition during a search-and-arrest operation in Jaba’ village (Jenin). According to eyewitnesses, Israeli forces fired live ammunition at residents who threw stones at them. On 6 July, Israeli forces chased, shot, and killed a 20-year-old man during another search-and-arrest operation in the same village. While Israeli forces had reportedly declared him a wanted person, community members said he was a passerby who started running upon seeing soldiers, fearing for his safety. His body is still being withheld by the Israeli authorities. Since the beginning of the year, Israeli forces have shot and killed 29 Palestinians, including six children, during search-and-arrest operations across the West Bank; 19 of the fatalities were in the Jenin governorate.

One Palestinian man died, four others were injured, and 21 were arrested while trying to reach their worksites in Israel through informal openings in the West Bank Barrier. On 5 July, a 32-year-old Palestinian man died in unclear circumstances; according to the man’s family, he was beaten by Israeli forces while trying to cross into Israel through a breach in the Barrier. According to Palestinian medical sources, his death was caused by a heart failure. On five separate incidents, Israeli forces shot live ammunition at Palestinians trying to cross into Israel through informal Barrier openings near Tulkarm, Jenin, Hebron and Qalqilya injuring four of them and arresting 21.

Overall, 273 Palestinians, including 24 children, were injured by Israeli forces across the West Bank. Some 180 injuries were recorded near Beita and Beit Dajan (both in Nablus) and Kafr Qaddum (Qalqilya), in demonstrations against settlement expansion. In Nablus city and Silwan area of East Jerusalem, 65 Palestinians were injured by Israeli forces after Israeli settlers entered Palestinian communities and a religious site (Joseph’s Tomb), accompanied by Israeli forces. According to Palestinian local community sources, Israeli forces fired sound bombs and live bullets in the air resulting in clashes with local residents, who threw stones at the Israeli forces. Another 19 Palestinians were injured during seven search-and-arrest operations in Jenin, Jerusalem, Hebron, and Tubas. A further six Palestinians, including five children, were injured in two separate incidents near a checkpoint between the H1 and H2 areas in Hebron city and at an archaeological site in Sabastiya town (Nablus). On 28 June, a Palestinian man attempted to stab an Israeli Police officer in the Old City of Jerusalem and fled the scene. Israeli forces conducted a search-and-arrest operation in Haram Al Sharif/Temple Mount compound, closing its entrances and preventing people from entering for about an hour. During the event, Israeli forces physically assaulted and injured three people and arrested a suspect. Of all the Palestinian injuries, 13 were from live ammunition, and 34 from rubber bullets; most of the remainder were treated for inhaling teargas.

The Israeli authorities demolished, confiscated, or forced people to demolish 51 Palestinian-owned structures in East Jerusalem and Area C of the West Bank, citing the lack of Israeli-issued building permits; four of the structures had been provided as donor-funded humanitarian aid. As a result, 40 people, including 21 children, were displaced, and the livelihoods of about 500 others were affected. Some 47 of the targeted structures were in Area C, including two structures in southern Hebron areas which are designated as ‘firing zones’ for military training, and where Palestinian communities are at risk of forcible transfer. On 5 July, the Israeli authorities demolished a 200-metre-long concrete wall around a water spring facility in a ’nature reserve’ in Duma (Nablus), for lacking building permits; as a result, the water valve was destroyed and the water network damaged. This demolition directly affects access to water and the livelihoods of at least 22 households, comprising 132 people. Four structures were demolished in East Jerusalem, including one home destroyed by its owners to avoid paying the fines issued by Israeli authorities.

On four occasions, Israeli forces conducted military training exercises near the 13 Palestinian herding communities of Masafer Yatta in southern Hebron. This area had been designated by the Israeli authorities as a ‘firing zone’ and was declared closed for Israeli military training. The recent military exercises restricted the access of Palestinians to basic services and sources of food, and put their safety at risk. On 7 July, the roof of a house was damaged by live ammunition while the family was inside. Use of live fire and explosions were reported on two other occasions. On 4 May, the Israeli High Court of Justice approved the eviction of Palestinians living in Masafer Yatta, putting 1,144 people, including 569 children, at imminent risk of forcible transfer. On 23 June, the Humanitarian Coordinator a.i., called for a halt to demolitions, military activities and other increasingly coercive measures, so that residents can remain in their homes in safety and dignity.

Israeli forces restricted the movement of Palestinians in several other locations across the West Bank. Forces closed the gate at the main entrance to Kifl Haris (Salfit); installed a new checkpoint at the entrance to Al Lubban ash Sharqiyah (Nablus); blocked with earth-mounds six roads that connect Huwwara (Nablus) with Road 60 and nearby villages; and restricted with two roadblocks the access to agricultural roads in two locations in Halhul (Hebron). This resulted in long detours, disrupting the access of about 20,000 Palestinians to livelihoods and services. These restrictions are believed to be linked to Palestinian stone-throwing at Israeli settler vehicles in the vicinity.

Israeli settlers injured eleven Palestinians, and people known or believed to be Israeli settlers damaged Palestinian property in 15 instances. In five incidents in Turmus’ayya (Ramallah), Kafr al Labad and Shufa (Tulkarm), Qarawat Bani Hassan (Salfit), and Kisan (Bethlehem), Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian farmers while they were working on their lands; settlers used sticks, batons, and metal bars, and threw stones, injuring six Palestinians, including one elderly man. Five other Palestinians were injured by settlers in Silwan in East Jerusalem after settlers accompanied by Israeli forces entered the area (details mentioned above). In ten incidents, about 1,100 Palestinian-owned trees were uprooted or vandalized near Israeli settlements next to Deir Sharaf (Nablus), Beitillu and Turmusayya (both in Ramallah), Kafr ad Dik (Salfit), Halhul (Hebron) and Husan (Bethlehem). Ten Palestinian-owned cars and a tractor were also vandalized, and stone-throwing was reported, causing damage to two Palestinians homes and shops. Another four incidents in Nablus and Ramallah, included settlers breaking into a house and farmland, damaging a water facility, and vandalizing cultivated crops and agricultural equipment. On 6 July, six shops owned by Palestinians in the closed military area of H2 in Hebron were demolished, reportedly by Israeli settlers. Israeli authorities have not allowed Palestinian shop owners to use these businesses throughout the years, citing “the principle of separation”. Settlers are currently using the site as an animal shelter.

People known or believed to be Palestinians injured thirteen Israelis and damaged multiple Israeli vehicles, according to Israeli sources. Thirteen Israeli settlers were injured by stone-throwing at vehicles while traveling on West Bank roads in Hebron and Jerusalem governorates. Israeli-platted vehicles were damaged by stones thrown at them in 22 other incidents.

On 16 July, Palestinian armed groups in Gaza launched four rockets towards southern Israel; no injuries or damage were reported. Subsequently, Israeli air forces carried out several raids and fired twelve missiles targeting positions belonging to armed groups in Gaza city and Middle area, injuring one civilian man and causing damages to the targeted sites and seven civilian properties, including three homes, a mosque, a fuel station and two halls. on 19 July, a Palestinian armed group opened fire towards southern Israel, with some property damage reported. Subsequently, Israeli air forces fired three missiles towards a Hamas observation point east of Beit Hanoun; no injuries but some damage was reported. Following the rocket attacks, the Israeli authorities suspended a decision to issue 1,500 additional exit permits for Palestinian workers from Gaza.