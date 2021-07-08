oPt

Occupied Palestinian Territory (oPt): Response to the escalation in the oPt - Situation Report No. 6 : 25 June - 1 July 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

• In Gaza, about 8,200 internally displaced people (IDPs) remain with host families and or in rented accommodation.

• For the first time since the beginning of the 10-21 May escalation, the Israeli authorities have allowed Qatari-funded fuel for the Gaza Power Plant to enter Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing.

• Israeli forces in the West Bank injured at least 500 Palestinians, mainly in demonstrations against settlement expansion.

• The humanitarian community has raised US$44.3 million of the $95 million requested in the emergency response plan to support 1.1 million Palestinians for three months.

