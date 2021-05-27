oPt

Occupied Palestinian Territory (oPt): Response to the escalation in the oPt - Situation Report No. 1: 21 - 27 May 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

HIGHLIGHTS

  • No further hostilities have been reported in Gaza since the ceasefire on 21 May: 8,500 internally displaced people still remain with host families.

  • Although repairs are ongoing, damage to basic infrastructure and utilities is still affecting the provision of electricity, piped water and essential services.

  • Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces have continued across the West Bank, including in East Jerusalem, resulting in two Palestinian fatalities since 21 May.

  • Today, the Humanitarian Coordinator launched an emergency response plan, requesting US$ 95 million to address the needs of 1.1 million Palestinians over the coming three months.

  • In his briefing to the Security Council today, the UN Special Coordinator, Tor Wennesland, reiterated that “only through negotiations that end the occupation and create a viable two-State solution, on the basis of UN resolutions, international law and mutual agreements, with Jerusalem as the capital of both States, can we hope to bring a definitive end to these senseless and costly cycles of violence.”

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Related Content