Occupied Palestinian Territory (oPt): Response to the escalation in the oPt - Situation Report No. 1: 21 - 27 May 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

No further hostilities have been reported in Gaza since the ceasefire on 21 May: 8,500 internally displaced people still remain with host families.

Although repairs are ongoing, damage to basic infrastructure and utilities is still affecting the provision of electricity, piped water and essential services.

Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces have continued across the West Bank, including in East Jerusalem, resulting in two Palestinian fatalities since 21 May.

Today, the Humanitarian Coordinator launched an emergency response plan, requesting US$ 95 million to address the needs of 1.1 million Palestinians over the coming three months.