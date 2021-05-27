oPt
Occupied Palestinian Territory (oPt): Response to the escalation in the oPt - Situation Report No. 1: 21 - 27 May 2021
HIGHLIGHTS
No further hostilities have been reported in Gaza since the ceasefire on 21 May: 8,500 internally displaced people still remain with host families.
Although repairs are ongoing, damage to basic infrastructure and utilities is still affecting the provision of electricity, piped water and essential services.
Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces have continued across the West Bank, including in East Jerusalem, resulting in two Palestinian fatalities since 21 May.
Today, the Humanitarian Coordinator launched an emergency response plan, requesting US$ 95 million to address the needs of 1.1 million Palestinians over the coming three months.
In his briefing to the Security Council today, the UN Special Coordinator, Tor Wennesland, reiterated that “only through negotiations that end the occupation and create a viable two-State solution, on the basis of UN resolutions, international law and mutual agreements, with Jerusalem as the capital of both States, can we hope to bring a definitive end to these senseless and costly cycles of violence.”
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
