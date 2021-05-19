Occupied Palestinian Territory (oPt): Flash Update #9 - Escalation in the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and Israel (as of 12:00 18 May – 12:00 19 May)

Hostilities between Israeli forces and armed groups in Gaza continued for the ninth day, albeit at a lesser intensity. In the last 24 hours, in the context of hostilities in Gaza, the Office of the High Commissioner of Human Rights (OHCHR) verified that six Palestinians were killed, including at least two civilians, one of whom was a girl.

Hostilities have also resulted in additional displacement of Palestinians, bringing the cumulative number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to about 75,000, including 47,000 seeking protection in 58 UNRWA schools across Gaza. Another 28,700 displaced people are staying with host families.

Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces across the West Bank, including in East Jerusalem, intensified. Three Palestinians were killed and 1,485 Palestinians were injured by Israeli forces.

During the reporting period, two foreign nationals were killed in Israel from Palestinian fire.